Strong wind fell trees and branches in Dobrich, the fire department responded to over 10 reports

A short but powerful wind wave passed through the Dobrich region and caused dozens of reports of accidents. Currently, the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (RDPBZN) – Dobrich has received more than 10 official reports of fallen trees and broken branches, the press center of the directorate reported to BTA.

Teams are on the ground: Main affected locations

Emergency and rescue teams are working to clear the urban environment and the national road network. Among the key locations requiring urgent intervention are:

Dobrich road – Varna: Firefighters promptly removed a large fallen tree, which was obstructing the free passage of vehicles.

Firefighters promptly removed a large fallen tree, which was obstructing the free passage of vehicles. City Park “St. George“: Reports have been filed of broken massive branches within the park area, where many pedestrians pass.

Reports have been filed of broken massive branches within the park area, where many pedestrians pass. Inter-block spaces in the city: The strong wind has knocked down a mass of trees in different neighborhoods of Dobrich.

Material damage and assessment

Fortunately, the emergency services confirm that no people were injured or killed during the passage of the wind front.

However, material damage was registered. Fallen heavy branches from nearby trees damaged several parked cars in the regional city.

The fire brigade and municipal utility teams remain ready to respond to new signals. Citizens are urged to be careful when driving near tall trees and to avoid parking under compromised green systems.