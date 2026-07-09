Radoslav Ribarski: Freezing the contract with Botas is a breath of fresh air for Bulgargaz

The contract with „Botas“ has been weighing on „Bulgargaz“ for three years, so its freezing for 15 months is a breath of fresh air for the company. This was said on „This Morning“ on bTV by Radoslav Ribarski, MP from „We Continue the Change” and Deputy Chairman of the Energy Committee.

„During these three years, we were constantly told that it was very beneficial for Bulgaria, but it was not used. Now the government had the opportunity to use it, but in the second month they decided that they had to freeze it“, he commented.

According to Ribarski, “We continue the change“ in no way sabotaged the contract, whatever accusations you have against them.

“We have repeatedly said that there should be diversification of natural gas supplies. The more places we receive natural gas from, the better for Bulgaria. But the terms of this contract are not favorable for us“, is the opinion of the PP MP.

He stated that “Bulgargaz“ has lost a large part of its market share as a result of this contract and has accumulated debts of 360 million euros.

“We do not know how to look at this “freezing“ for 15 months and what needs to be achieved during this period“, added Radoslav Ribarski.

“Amazingly, these 15 months coincide with September-October 2027, when supplies of piped Russian gas will have to be stopped. Whether the Turkish side has set such a deadline to see how the sanctions will be implemented and how this will affect the natural gas trade in Europe, this is the most logical explanation for this deadline“, is Ribarski's opinion.

“In these 15 months, the talks on renegotiation must take place, to see what is actually said in the protocol itself“, he added.

“We sincerely hope that no informal agreements have been made, but we continue to insist that this protocol be visible to everyone. "Reclassifying this protocol increases speculation about what will possibly happen in 15 months," the PP MP pointed out.