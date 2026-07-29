The youth organization of Yes, Bulgaria gave the Minister of Defense a Moskvich PHOTOS

The youth organization of "Yes, Bulgaria" - "MlaDa Bulgaria", "gave" the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov an old "Moskvich" car with a call for the government not to buy MiG-29 fighters. The car was left in front of the Ministry of Defense building, where there is a sign that stopping and parking are prohibited, BTA specified.

Over the past week, we have all learned that he is a pronounced socialist nostalgic and as such it is appropriate to have a "Moskvich" in his garage, Todor Petrov from the youth organization told journalists.

According to Petrov, the minister has no right to make such a deal. He has no right to oblige the entire Bulgarian people to pay for old, obsolete Russian military equipment for years.

That's why we're giving him this "Moskvich" - if he gets the urge to look for some Soviet equipment, he can go down to the garage, change the clutch, do whatever he wants, but not turn the Bulgarian army into a scrap heap for obsolete Russian military equipment, Petrov commented. With this action, we want to show that the minister is taking unfounded actions and instead of turning Bulgaria into a "Porsche", he is turning Bulgaria and the Bulgarian army into a "Moskvich", Petrov added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) said that inquiries had been made to several countries for available aircraft and spare parts, including Poland and Hungary. The Ministry of Defense added that in parallel, opportunities for acquiring used F-16s and JAS-39 Gripen are being explored, for which inquiries have also been sent.