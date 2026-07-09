Radev: We will support Ukraine according to our capabilities, there are none this year

"Bulgaria will support according to its capabilities, and this year there are no such opportunities", said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the government meeting.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “Previous administrations made a firm long-term commitment to financial support for Ukraine with firm annual contributions. And at the same time, they bequeathed us a huge budget deficit. That is why I shared with the allies that Bulgaria will support according to its capabilities, and this year there are no such opportunities.“

Regarding the 2026 Budget, Radev commented:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “After months of stress for citizens and institutions, the government submitted the draft budget for 2026. This is how we are taking the country out of the inertia that the Zhelyazkov and Gyurov cabinets bequeathed to us, and putting it on a sustainable course. The budget is difficult, but it has undeniable merits. It is realistic, puts an end to the contingencies, the assemblies, and will allow us to stand on a solid foundation for the coming year. We inherited a looted treasury, but social payments are guaranteed and people can be calm. And we are already starting work on the 2027 budget.“

About the NATO summit in Ankara, Radev said:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “In recent days, I have held fruitful talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan. The agreements reached will position Bulgaria as a gateway for energy supplies to Central and Eastern Europe. The NATO summit in Ankara confirmed this perspective. The interest in supplies through Bulgaria is great and growing. In Ankara, we also reaffirmed the Union's policies to ensure collective security.“