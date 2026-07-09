GERB introduces bill to ban social networks for children under 16. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP Kostadin Angelov.

"We all know that social networks are dangerous. They turn society into a herd without empathy. The Internet is not a playground. Years ago we were worried about what would happen to our children on the street, and today we fear what would happen to them on social networks. Today, a message in a chat can hurt a child more than it can be hurt at school," Angelov said.

The bill creates a mobile application to verify age - the so-called "digital wallet". With this app, children will not be able to lie about being 18 years old.