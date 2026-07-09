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GERB introduces bill to ban social networks for children under 16

GERB introduces bill to ban social networks for children under 16

Years ago we were worried about what would happen to our children on the street, and today we fear what would happen to them on social networks, said Kostadin Angelov

Jul 9, 2026 11:57 59

GERB introduces bill to ban social networks for children under 16 - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

GERB introduces bill to ban social networks for children under 16. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP Kostadin Angelov.

"We all know that social networks are dangerous. They turn society into a herd without empathy. The Internet is not a playground. Years ago we were worried about what would happen to our children on the street, and today we fear what would happen to them on social networks. Today, a message in a chat can hurt a child more than it can be hurt at school," Angelov said.

The bill creates a mobile application to verify age - the so-called "digital wallet". With this app, children will not be able to lie about being 18 years old.


Bulgaria