Prof. Rumyana Kolarova: This budget belongs to the "frozen kingdom"

The style is wrong, it looks like a journalistic investigation with an expected civil reaction. Because Minister Demerdzhiev wants to look like a hero, but if there is a Ministry of Interior investigation, he cannot publish it. This was stated to bTV by political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova regarding the revelations about Delyan Peevski's flights, quoted by novini.bg.

According to political scientist Elena Darieva, what is important is not the facts of the case, but the final result.

"Trust in politicians is eroding, and society is dividing."

"The investigation by the Ministry of Interior began on the basis of a journalistic investigation with documents. This is a policy of the new government, which wants to prove where Delyan Peevski's funds for over 200 private flights came from," commented political scientist Maria Pirgova.

Budget 2026

This budget is of the "frozen kingdom". In relation to the previous budget, the deficit is double. From "Progressive Bulgaria" will not take unpopular measures before the presidential elections, said Prof. Kolarova.

Pirgova commented that there should be a balance between criticism and reality in actions.

In terms of the budget, we are once again hearing only intentions, believes Darieva.