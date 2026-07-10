They are checking a public procurement for 9 million euros in Kardzhali, one official has been detained

The Economic Police in the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications-Kardzhali is checking a public procurement with 5 items worth 9 million euros for major repairs and rehabilitation of roads in the Kardzhali municipality. Testimonies during the inspection were taken from 7 people, including representatives of the Kardzhali Municipality as the contracting authority, companies and officials who signed protocols for completed construction work. Under the Ministry of Interior Act, one official was detained for up to 24 hours, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.

It was also found that for two of the positions with similar kilometers and road conditions for the same construction and installation works, different prices were indicated by the same company, as a result of which one section included in the public procurement (Skalishte-Gaskovo-Zvezden-Oreshnitsa) was overpriced by about 440,000 leva.

Under the public procurement, it was established that annexes were signed for unforeseen expenses in the amount of 10 percent of the total value of the projects for carrying out additional activities, i.e. for about 900,000 euros. It is currently being clarified to what extent and at what value the activities for which additional costs were requested were carried out. The inspection of the implementation of the public procurement is under two texts of the Criminal Code – Art. 212 for embezzlement and Art. 219 – for mismanagement. After the work is completed, the materials will be submitted to the competent prosecutor's office.

Information on the progress of the inspection was presented by the head of the "Countering Economic Crime" sector at the ODMVR-Kardzhali, Chief Inspector Radoslav Uzunov.