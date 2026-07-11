The scandal surrounding the foreign trips of the MRF leader Delyan Peevski, who was sanctioned under the global “Magnitsky” law, has reached its climax. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev fulfilled his promise and submitted to the National Assembly registry an official report containing details about 227 flights by Peevski in the period from June 15, 2018 to June 15, 2026..

According to the documents distributed by the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria“, the total value of the 181 charter flights with private jets exceeds 1.8 million euros. Part of these funds were paid by a law firm linked to assets of the bankrupt Corpbank.

However, today's developments have turned the case into an open institutional war, after the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) swiftly intervened, and the individuals involved in the list categorically denied the leaked data.

The revelations in the report: Influence peddling and millions for charters

The official operational-search activity of the GDBOP is being conducted on suspicions of possible influence peddling and transfer of undeclared funds across the state border. The analysis of the services (GDBOP and SANS) shows the following chronology of the trips:

Total number of flights : 227, of which in 135 cases Peevski flew completely solo on charters.

: 227, of which in 135 cases Peevski flew completely solo on charters. Airlines used : Hyperion Aviation LTD, Alliance Executive Jets LTD and Bulgarian EGT JET LTD. Reservations for regular flights of Turkish Airlines were made through a travel agency with an address in Dubai.

: Hyperion Aviation LTD, Alliance Executive Jets LTD and Bulgarian EGT JET LTD. Reservations for regular flights of Turkish Airlines were made through a travel agency with an address in Dubai. Международно сътрудничество : Изпратени са спешни писма по каналите на Интерпол и Европол до властите в ОАЕ (Дубай), Турция и Гърция за пълно проследяване на паричните потоци и съпътстващите лица.

: Изпратени са спешни писма по каналите на до властите в ОАЕ (Дубай), Турция и Гърция за пълно проследяване на паричните потоци и съпътстващите лица. Липса на декларации: Проверката в Агенция „Митници“ показва, че Пеевски не е декларирал пренос на пари или ценности, което според правни експерти повдига въпроса за скрито финансиране и недекларирани подаръци.

Списъкът със спътници: Кои имена изплуваха?

Въпреки че МВР обяви общо около 80 лица, засечени в резервационните системи, в изпратената до НС справка са детайлизирани около 10 ключови фигури. Най-голям отзвук предизвикаха имената на конституционния съдия Десислава Атанасова и бизнесмена Александър Сталийски.

Докладът твърди, че на 5 април 2024 г. Атанасова и Пеевски са летели заедно от София за Дубай с частен самолет на Hyperion. В списъка на ГДБОП фигурират още бизнесменът Добрин Иванов (свързван с оръжеен бизнес и медии), Любомир Петров (ловен туризъм) и Венцислав Марков (охранителен сектор).

Реакции и коментари: „Екселска таблица“ срещу „Официални данни“

Излизането на доклада предизвика лавина от коментари и остри политически искри:

Десислава Атанасова (Конституционен съдия) : Реагира остро във Facebook, определяйки документа като „екселска таблица с невярно съдържание, сглобявана седем дни и неподкрепена с официални документи“. Тя повтори, че разполага с официални удостоверения от българските и турските гранични власти, че по това време е пътувала с граждански полет на Turkish Airlines до Истанбул, а не до Дубай с Пеевски.

: Реагира остро във Facebook, определяйки документа като „екселска таблица с невярно съдържание, сглобявана седем дни и неподкрепена с официални документи“. Тя повтори, че разполага с официални удостоверения от българските и турските гранични власти, че по това време е пътувала с граждански полет на Turkish Airlines до Истанбул, а не до Дубай с Пеевски. DPS and Hamid Hamid : Statement from the parliamentary tribune, what is the certificate for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, what do you think about Demerdzhiev sa„lies and fiction“. Spored tyakh iznesite tribute veche sa refute from the official massivi on sedni darzhavi.

: Statement from the parliamentary tribune, what is the certificate for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, what do you think about Demerdzhiev sa„lies and fiction“. Spored tyakh iznesite tribute veche sa refute from the official massivi on sedni darzhavi. „Progressive Bulgaria“ (Yavor Gechev) : The defense of the action on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Popitaha rhetorically gave a nyaky värva, where the official institution bi presented a written report to parliament. Those prizes for patience before embarking on the analysis.

: The defense of the action on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Popitaha rhetorically gave a nyaky värva, where the official institution bi presented a written report to parliament. Those prizes for patience before embarking on the analysis. Rejected from other substitutions: Georgi Petrov Georgiev and Ventsislav Markov, put in the list of kato sleepers on Peevski for Istanbul, before bTV categorically reject dori and know the leader in the traffic police. Those who determined the presence of the names in the report of the catho “sin or died.”

Take action: Prosecutor's Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Instead of being divided into incidents, the day has been reported with a new institutional connection. Sofia city prosecutor's office zapochna check for polzvaneto on tribute from PNR systemat(National link for reservation tribute on Friday).

Reason for tova sa desetki signali – inclusively from the deputy from the traffic police Kalin Stoyanov. In tyah se tvardi, che vtreshniyat Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev did not distribute illegal access to personal data on Friday and che at the moment in the State Duma and DANS se izvurshva Monitorfrom abuse.

Eksperti po sigurnost veche warning, che scandal with iznasyaneto on PNR danny izv'n aim at borbat with terrorism, it is also a violation of European regulations and perhaps more on Bulgaria, serious check from country to European Union. At this time, the Smetana Chamber announced that it searched, but did not receive access to the information system at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and check the compliance of the property declaration with the police inspector.