"The Heart Team" - the key to the successful treatment of cardiology patients

A few days ago, the XIV Bulgarian Course on Coronary Physiology was held in Samokov, organized by the Foundation for Cardiovascular Medicine with Chairman Prof. Plamen Gatsov, MD. This year's edition was held under the motto "Professional approach at every stage in the diagnosis and treatment of our patients" and for another year brought together leading Bulgarian and foreign specialists in the field of cardiology and cardiac surgery. The main emphasis of the forum was the multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases - from chronic and acute ischemic heart disease, through myocardial infarction, to valve diseases and aortic pathologies. The focus of the discussions was the concept of the "Heart Team" - model of joint work between cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, imaging specialists, nephrologists, neurologists and gastroenterologists. It is precisely the coordinated work between the different medical specialties that is being established as a key factor for the successful treatment of patients.



Special attention was paid to the preparation of patients undergoing cardiac surgery. Lectures on the topic were given by Prof. Plamen Gatsov (MU – Pleven), Prof. Katova (National Cardiology Hospital), Assoc. Prof. Nedevska (UMBAL “St. Ekaterina“) and Dr. Panayotova (PH “Medica“ – Ruse). Modern surgical techniques were presented through lectures and video materials by Prof. Panayotov („Medica“ – Ruse), Prof. Geguskov (University Hospital „St. Anna“) and Dr. Atanas Kelchev („Acibadem City Clinic“).



The presentation of Dr. Fuladvand from Italy also aroused interest, who presented his practical experience in the interventional treatment of patients over 90 years of age – a group that poses increasingly serious challenges to modern medicine.



Among the main topics was the treatment of aortic valve diseases. With the advent of minimally invasive interventional methods, the need to simultaneously assess both valve damage and concomitant narrowing of the coronary arteries has become increasingly common. The latest achievements in this field were presented by Prof. Milkas from Greece and Assoc. Prof. Velchev from the University Hospital “St. Anna“.



Prof. Vladimir Mitov and Dr. Aleksandar Jolic from Serbia also shared their rich clinical experience, presenting the diagnosis and treatment of both severe atherosclerosis and the rare but life-threatening spontaneous dissection of the coronary arteries. This disease affects mainly young and middle-aged women, especially during or immediately after pregnancy, and requires a specific therapeutic approach.

A traditional place in the program was also taken by the interdisciplinary session dedicated to problems outside the framework of cardiology. Prof. Lyubomirova, Assoc. Prof. Kalpachki (University Hospital “St. Anna“) and Dr. Tsonev (V Hospital – Sofia) examined the peculiarities of the treatment of cardiology patients from the perspective of nephrology, neurology and gastroenterology.



The last day of the forum was dedicated to students and young doctors. Traditionally, the quiz “Applied Cardiology“ was held, organized by Assoc. Prof. Nelly Belova and Assoc. Prof. Yuri Nyagolov, with the best-performing participants receiving prizes.



A number of complex clinical cases from the practice of various medical institutions were presented and discussed during the course. The general opinion of the participants was that the future of cardiovascular medicine lies in closer cooperation between different medical specialties, which guarantees more precise diagnostics, more effective treatment and better outcomes for patients.