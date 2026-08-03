A serious accident has caused traffic congestion near Plovdiv

Traffic on Golyamokonarsko Shosse is being disrupted due to a crash in the area of the transport hub near the village of Tsaratsovo, the police in Plovdiv announced, quoted by BNT.

According to the received signal at 6:00 a.m., a tractor with a trailer and a minibus collided. The fire department's emergency team had to intervene to extract the driver of the minibus.

The man has been transported to hospital, the results of the examinations are awaited. Police patrols are regulating traffic, but law enforcement agencies are appealing to drivers to choose other routes if possible.