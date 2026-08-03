Prof. Iva Hristova: The peak of West Nile fever is coming, there are probably already cases in our country

The peak of West Nile fever is expected in August and the first half of September, and it is possible that the virus is already circulating in Bulgaria, although there are no confirmed cases yet. This was stated in the studio of "The Day Begins" by the director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Iva Hristova.

According to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, currently seven European countries have already reported cases of West Nile fever. The most have been registered in Italy, and there are also cases in Spain, Germany, Greece, Romania, North Macedonia and other countries.

"The peak of the disease is expected from August to mid-September, so there are probably already cases in our country. If we look for them, we will find them. So far, we have no confirmed case, but the reference laboratory is fully ready for diagnosis. Two years ago, we had 31 cases, and this is a disease that periodically peaks," said Prof. Hristova.

According to her, the virus is transmitted by the most common mosquitoes in Bulgaria, and in about 80% of cases, those infected do not develop symptoms. In the rest, the disease most often occurs with fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain, and in rare cases it can affect the central nervous system.

"There is no specific treatment, so the emphasis should be on prevention. The most important thing is to limit mosquito bites - through window nets, repellents and other means of protection. We should not be afraid, but be reasonably cautious," she emphasized.

Prof. Hristova also drew attention to Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks. According to her, the number of registered cases is similar to last year, but the actual number of infected people is probably higher.

"The best protection is to avoid places with tall vegetation, to move along the alleys in the parks and after a walk to carefully examine ourselves and children for ticks. If we find a tick, it should be removed as quickly as possible", the specialist recommended.

According to the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, cases of gastrointestinal infections also increase in the summer:

"Respiratory viruses are at their seasonal minimum, but gastroenteritis and enterocolitis are increasing. In a very large number of cases, the cause is insufficient hand hygiene, so regular hand washing remains one of the most effective preventive measures," explained Prof. Hristova.

She also commented on the reported increase in sexually transmitted infections, noting that the trend is observed throughout Europe:

"One of the reasons is the more frequent change of sexual partners, also facilitated by social networks. The most important protection remains safe sex. These infections should not be underestimated, because they can lead to serious complications, including infertility," warned Prof. Hristova.