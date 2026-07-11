The National Assembly of the DSB elects the chairman and governing bodies of the party today

The National Assembly of the “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ (DSB) will take place today at 11:00 a.m. in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture, the forum's organizing committee announced. The delegates will elect a chairman, national leadership and governing bodies, as well as determine the guidelines for the development of the party during the next term.

Official guests, representatives of the parties from the “Democratic Bulgaria“ coalition, non-governmental organizations, international partners have been invited to the event.

Candidates for the leadership position are the MEP and former chairman of DSB Radan Kanev, the MP and current deputy chairman of DSB Yordan Ivanov and Vasko Vassilev, founder of the “Dialogue“ club and among the founders of the party. The three presented their programs and visions for the development of the party, which are published on the DSB website.

“Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ was established on May 30, 2004 in the “Bulgaria“ hall in Sofia, with former Prime Minister Ivan Kostov elected chairman, the formation's website says. The current chairman of DSB, Atanas Atanasov, has been at the helm of the party since 2017, having previously served as deputy chairman of DSB for several years. He is also the long-time chairman of the party's Sofia organization.

In his vision for the development of DSB, Radan Kanev points out the tasks facing the party that arise from the new realities. They are simple and clear, but they require an ambitious vision for the party, the state and society: meeting the risks arising from the one-man populist rule of Rumen Radev, active participation in the consolidation of the democratic opposition in the period 2026-2030 and presenting a bold right-wing alternative to Bulgarian society, based on a new national consensus with a horizon of “Bulgaria 2050“, he states.

Preparation for the local elections in 2027 is a major organizational and political priority of Yordan Ivanov's program for the development of DSB, published on the party's website. His concept, entitled “DSB – Stage 4“ includes a program for building stronger local organizations, more active participation of members in party life, creation of a new generation of political leaders and a stronger political presence of DSB in the public debate and within the framework of “Democratic Bulgaria“.

My goal is high quality in everything we do in DSB, Vasko Vassilev states in his vision for the development of the party, published on the formation's website. He participated in the creation of the civil association “Dialogue“, from which the DSB party originated. “DSB is closest to the Conservatives in England. Inviolable private property and a free market economy. The Christian value system. And common sense in spending from the treasury. As good farmers do. We put these things at the center of the work in DSB“, Vassilev points out.