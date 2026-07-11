After the truck accident on the Trakia Motorway: The guardrail was for cars up to 1.5 tons, there are two versions of the incident

The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to indict the truck driver who caused the accident on the "Trakia" motorway yesterday. In the incident, the truck crossed the guardrails and crashed into two cars. One person died and two were injured.

The 29-year-old man, who was transported by air ambulance, has already been discharged from the Burgas hospital after his arm was cast.

The second victim - a 46-year-old man - is in intensive care at a private hospital. He has a liver injury, but no surgery is required for now.

A day after the tragedy, the question of why the guardrail failed to hold the heavy truck remains unanswered.

The serious incident occurred a few days after the accident on the “Thrace“ highway, in which a truck again went through the safety device.

In this section, it is of a low class and is designed to hold vehicles weighing up to 1,500 kilograms.

The system was built in 2014 and at that time met regulatory requirements.

The truck was empty and was not overloaded. One of the versions of the accident is a flat tire, and the second is that the truck driver fell asleep. It was moving at 97 km per hour.

The Institute for Road Safety asked the investigation to check not only the tires, but also how the heavy truck passed the technical inspections.

„I hope that the investigators in the pre-trial proceedings will request the records and check the last two or three times how this truck passed, in what condition it was presented. I hope that pieces of these tires will be taken, examined to see if they are new or old. What is the reason if a tire really burst?", said Diana Rusinova from the Road Safety Institute.

The regional minister ordered new inspections of the crash barriers, but according to road experts, the inspection of the safety equipment will not be sufficient without more serious control over the technical condition and movement of heavy goods vehicles.

According to the RIA, the company that maintains the crash barrier is the same one that is responsible for the section in Yambol, where the previous serious accident occurred.

The Road Agency told bTV that there are currently no contracts for the supply and installation of crash barriers, and the state highways will replace only the compromised sections.

The crash barrier will be restored only after the prosecutor's office finishes the investigation, the RIA also said.