The Bulgarian Socialist Party is gathering its supporters on Buzludzha on the occasion of 135 years since the beginning of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria. According to Krum Zarkov, the traditional gathering will not be a “census” of support for the party, but a meeting of people who have remained faithful to the socialist idea despite disappointments and political trials.

“This will be a gathering of the faithful – to those who have resisted the various temptations, overcome objective disappointments and have assessed that a 135-year-old idea with a future is more important than a conjunctural moment“, said Zarkov.

In his words, politics should not be reduced solely to the momentary exercise of power, but represents “a long, consistent and persistent pursuit of a common goal“.

Zarkov also commented on the future of the BSP headquarters on “Positano“ Street 20. He emphasized that the building is state property and is managed by the regional governor, and the party does not use it for free, but pays rent.

It is expected that talks will begin in September to find a solution that will protect both the state interest and the possibility for the BSP to continue to function normally.

„I hope that in a spirit of mutual respect and within the framework of the law we will find a solution so that the BSP address will continue to be „Positano“ 20, as all Bulgarian citizens are used to“, said Zarkov.

He refused to comment on the words of the Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov that the BSP would have to vacate the building, pointing out that talks on the subject are still to come.

“There is no drama here for now“, said Zarkov.

Regarding the upcoming presidential elections, he described the BSP's quick support for the candidacy of Iliana Yotova as logical and consistent.

“There is nothing more normal than the BSP supporting Iliana Yotova for president. We have a rich, common and successful history of cooperation and mutual respect“, he pointed out.

According to Zarkov, the presidential campaign should raise important questions about statehood, national unity, the protection of the Constitution and the role of the head of state.

„Before we say what the result will be, we need to see what the process will be. These elections should contribute to the consolidation of Bulgarian statehood“, he said.

When asked whether it was possible for him to be a candidate for vice president of Iliana Yotova, Zarkov replied that such a possibility had not been discussed.

„Such a hypothesis has not been discussed. We trusted Iliana Yotova and believe that her political experience will help her organize her campaign“, he said.

According to him, the conversation about the profile of a vice-presidential candidate is important, but it is still too early to conduct it publicly. Zarkov emphasized that the vice-president is not a deputy or assistant to the president, but an independent institution with important functions.

“Iliyana Yotova herself has proven how important the institution of the vice-president is“, he added.

Zarkov briefly commented on the possible candidacy of Andrey Gyurov for president, stating that he treats with respect any political figure who has held high state positions and is ready to participate in the presidential race.