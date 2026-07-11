The tribute to cosmonaut Alexander Alexandrov will be on July 13

The tribute to Major General Alexander Alexandrov will be on Monday, July 13. It will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Central Military Club in Sofia, the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced.

„With deep sadness, the Ministry of Defense and the Bulgarian Army bid farewell to Major General Alexander Alexandrov - military pilot, cosmonaut, scientist and worthy officer, who left a lasting mark in the history of Bulgarian aviation and astronautics”, the ministry's statement reads.

Alexander Alexandrov – Bulgarian cosmonaut and distinguished military pilot passed away on July 10. The sad news was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.