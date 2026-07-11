Driver flips car over after sudden stop in front of speed camera

A young driver was injured in a rather ridiculous accident on the Sheinovo ring road shortly after 12 noon on Saturday.

While passing a mobile speed camera, the driver got scared and slammed on the brakes. The car instantly became uncontrollable and flipped over.

It turns out that the driver was not driving at high speed - the camera did not detect an excess, since the speed limit in the area is 60 km/h.

According to initial assessments by experts, the most likely cause of the accident is that a part of the chassis broke during the sudden stop due to a severely rotted body.

The young man was taken to hospital with complaints of shoulder pain. He will still undergo field tests for alcohol and drugs.