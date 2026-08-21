Search for two sisters, 14 and 16, who disappeared from their home in Montana

The Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Montana is searching for two minor sisters from the village of Lehchevo, Boychinovtsi Municipality, who have been missing since August 19. This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Montana.

Boyana Borislavova Vasileva, 16, and her sister Teodora Borislavova Vasileva, 14, left their home at around 3:30 p.m. on August 19 and their whereabouts have been unknown since then.

On the day of the disappearance, one girl was wearing a colorful shirt, and the other - in black clothes.

The two have been declared a statewide wanted person by the General Directorate of the “National Police“ on August 20 at the request of their grandmother.

The police are calling on citizens who have information about the girls' whereabouts to immediately report the incident to 112 or the nearest Ministry of Interior office, with anonymity guaranteed.