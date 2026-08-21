Minister Vassilev: Scientific discoveries should not remain in drawers, but should be transformed into market value

The Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev held a meeting with the President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Corresponding Member Evelina Slavcheva.

The two discussed the need to strengthen the connection between science and business. According to Minister Vassilev, technology transfer is of particular importance, because scientific discoveries should not remain in drawers, but should be transformed into market value. He also emphasized the motivation for creating Spin-off companies.

Among the topics of the meeting at the Ministry was also the supercomputer "Hemus", which the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has, and how it can be more widely popularized, so that business and all interested parties can use it for their research. The same should be done with regard to centers of competence and those of excellence. “We have the infrastructure. Our task is to inform the public how to use its maximum potential“, said the Minister.

Vassilev also noted that the priority of the Ministry and the government is the transformation of the Bulgarian economy towards production and services with high added value.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Mira Yosifova.