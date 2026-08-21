Military personnel help extinguish large fire in Kotel municipality for second day

The participation of military personnel and equipment from the Bulgarian Army in the fight against the large fire that broke out on August 20 between the villages of Gradets and Medven in the Kotel municipality continues.

21 military personnel with equipment from the 13th Brigade Command of the Land Forces are making efforts for the second day to finally extinguish the fire, together with fire brigade teams, forest officials and volunteers. The formation for controlling and/or overcoming the consequences of disasters has been on the ground since 07.00 this morning and is operating under the leadership of Captain Stiliyan Slavchev.

At 7.50 today, an AS 532 AL Cougar helicopter took off from the 24th Air Base - Krumovo, which will carry out aerial extinguishing.

Yesterday, the participation of aircraft from the Air Force continued until 21.00, with two Cougar helicopters carrying out a total of 28 water drops over the areas affected by flames.