Parvan Simeonov: Bulgaria is on the verge of establishing a new party system

We have a new political and even historical moment. My hypothesis is that Bulgaria is on the verge of establishing a new party system, the third since the beginning of democratic changes. This was stated to Nova TV by Parvan Simeonov, a sociologist from “Myara“, quoted by novini.bg.

During the first 10-15 years of the beginning of the transition, we had a more traditionalist, left-center and another one that was more reformist and urban. They alternated in power. Then we had strong centrism - which started with the NMSV, but became established with GERB.

In his words, we are heading towards a rift: “On one side is a large and massive traditionalist party, opening the door to the east in the face of “Progressive Bulgaria“, and a western, more urban, metropolitan, but influential center in the face of “Continuing Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“.“

“Their mutual hitting is about to become a new party system. In our country, there has always been this rift - center versus periphery. The question is what GERB will do - will it try to balance the two. In my opinion, GERB is facing more difficult days,“ he predicts.

The sociologist from “Trend“ Dimitar Ganev believes that mutual legitimization is a fact.

„PP, DB and the camp around Radev were partners in the protests, they had a common enemy in the face of Borisov and Peevski. After PB won the elections, there was some form of dialogue – – “Let's build the model together“. These 100 days have dug a ditch between PB and PP and DB, and the distance will only get bigger. Both entities feel that this brings dividends“, he said.

According to him, the key question for the presidential elections is: there will be a second round, but who goes to a runoff against Yotova. “She is the favorite at the moment“, Ganev noted.