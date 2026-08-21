Warning of power outages in parts of the municipalities of Tran and Breznik

ERM Zapad will carry out maintenance on a facility at the "Tran" substation, owned by the company. The maintenance activities require a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers on August 24, which may cause power supply disruptions in the following settlements:

Tran Municipality (Pernik Region): Butrointsi, Vrabcha, Ezdimirtsi, Bankya, Beriansi (Beraintsi), Bogoyna, Bohova, Busintsi, Vidrar, Vukan, Glavanovtsi, Gorna Melna, Gorochevtsi, Jinchovtsi, Dokyovtsi, Dolna Melna, Dalga Luka, Elyovitsa (Elovitsa), Zabel, Zelingrad (Zelenigrad), Kozhintsi, Kosturintsi, Kishle, Leva Reka, Leshnikovci, Lomnitsa, Miloslavtsi, Mraketinci, Mramor, Nasalevtsi, Nedyalkovo (Nedelkovo), Paramun, Penkyovtsi, Prodancha, Radovo, Rani Lug, Reyanovtsi, Slishovtsi, Staychovtsi, Strezimirovtsi, Studen Izvor, Tran (town), Turokovtsi, Filipovtsi, Tsegrilovtsi, Shipkovitsa, Yarlovtsi, Glogovitsa, Lyalintsi

Breznik Municipality (Pernik Region): Bilintsi, Vidritsa, Garlo, Konska, Krivonos, Murtintsi, Rebro

The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages“ section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing “electrohold“ or “electrohold“ in the Viber search engine.