Kilometer-long queue of cars at the Makaza border checkpoint, Greece delays us with traffic lights and disinfection

A huge traffic jam and kilometer-long columns of cars marked the traffic through the Makaza - Nymphea border checkpoint. A serious queue of waiting vehicles from the Bulgarian side is forming in front of the checkpoint, reports kardjalinews.bg.

Thousands of Bulgarians and foreign tourists who went to the White Sea beach on their day off are forced to wait under the scorching sun on the border with Greece.

The reason: Sanitary measures and traffic jams on Greek soil

In addition to the traditionally heavy weekend traffic at the height of the summer season, the main problem for the formation of the large traffic jam is rooted in infrastructure and sanitary restrictions on the Greek side:

The disinfection site: The work of the mandatory disinfection site at the border checkpoint itself seriously delays the processing of every passing vehicle. The imposed phytosanitary procedures require technological time, which blocks quick passage.

The traffic light at Komotini: An additional serious road junction that stops the rush of drivers is the traffic light system in the area of the Greek city of Komotini. It fails to handle the huge flow of cars entering our southern neighbor, which automatically returns the “traffic jam“ back all the way to the border furrow.

Recommendations for drivers

Travelers in the direction of Greece are advised to be patient, to carry sufficient amounts of drinking water and to monitor the technical condition of their cars due to the risk of overheating in the convoy. An alternative for travelers from Central and Southern Bulgaria are the remaining less busy border crossings such as “Ivaylovgrad“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ (Svilengrad).