Bojanov on "Botas": There is no way Turkey can just give up €500 thousand per day

Congratulations to Radan Kanev and his election as chairman of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“. For us from “Yes, Bulgaria” it is extremely important that “Democratic Bulgaria“ continues to work well and is upgraded. I have no doubt that this will happen. We expect a meeting to be held between the leaderships of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and DSB as soon as possible, because operational tasks are not waiting. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bojanov in an interview for the program “Speak Now“ on BNT.

“There will be a single candidacy of the democratic community for president. This is a process that began a year ago and we are fully invested in it. The decision whether Andrey Gyurov will run is entirely his. We have repeatedly stated our positive assessment of his work as acting prime minister, especially in relation to ensuring fair elections, but far from only that,” the MP added.

„There is no way that the UDF, an affiliated organization of GERB, can be part of this process. The UDF continues to carry out tactical actions in favor of GERB. They are free to nominate and promote whoever they want in the presidential race,” Bozanov added.

„Next week we will propose a comprehensive package of changes that will close the corruption taps in healthcare. In healthcare, we see how interests are regrouping, there are no reforms, and the budget is growing. As a result, we will once again see how billions will flow to the lobbies. For years, GERB has blocked every attempt at reforms in the sector. Our proposal for private hospitals to hold tenders so that there are no tenfold differences in the prices of the same medicine is just one example of this”, explained Bozhidar Bozhanov.

According to him, GERB is ready to support any proposal by the PB for the Supreme Judicial Council.

„Here comes the surprise why they are putting this very important body on the table and whether in this way Borisov and Peevski are not trying to say: "We give you everything, just don't touch us", he admitted.

„The investigation of Delyan Peevski is information of high public interest. What the Ministry of Interior is investigating is whether he committed crimes - money laundering, money laundering. The discrepancy in information between the airport data and that of the “Border Police” is extremely worrying. Such a discrepancy does not simply affect whether Desislava Atanasova flew with Peevski, but whether there was a security breach”, commented on the topic of the flights of the leader of the Bulgarian People's Rights Movement Bozanov.

“The contract with “Botas“ was supposedly wonderful, but then it turned out that it had to be renegotiated so that Bulgaria would not lose 500 thousand euros per day. Turkey will not just give up these funds. The big question is how Turkey will get this money – through “Lukoil“, highways or something else? Such strategic plans should not be made in the dark”, Bozanov also emphasized.