Bulgaria bids farewell to Nadezhda Zaharieva

Today, relatives, friends, artists and admirers will say their final farewell to the beloved Bulgarian poet and writer Nadezhda Zaharieva. The tribute to her memory will take place in the early afternoon – at 2:30 p.m., in the capital's Metropolitan Cathedral "St. Nedelya", BNR and BTA announced.

The great creative personality left us on July 8 at the age of 81. The sad news of her passing was shared by her family on social media, saying that she left an indelible mark on people's hearts and will continue to live on through her creativity and human kindness.

Nadezhda Zaharieva remains in the golden fund of Bulgarian culture with over 17 poetry collections, three fiction books and hundreds of emblematic texts for Bulgarian popular music.

Among the most beloved songs based on her poems are the eternal classics "Tear" and "Spill it all over you" by Lili Ivanova, "Maybe" by the group "Signal", as well as works by composer Haigashot Agasyan. She was a long-time companion in the life of the great poet Damyan Damyanov, with whom they shared a 35-year joint and creative path, described in her autobiographical book "Plums for Garbage".

In addition to her bright literary talent, she was also recognizable for her active public position. In the period from 2005 to 2009, Zaharieva held the post of Deputy Minister of Culture. In 2015, she was awarded the prestigious national award "Hristo G. Danov" for her overall contribution to Bulgarian literary culture. The organization of authors and music publishers MUZIKAUTOR expressed deep gratitude for her work, recalling her contribution to the younger generations through the creation of school anthems under the initiative “Lighthouse“.

In a condolence address, Vice President Iliyana Yotova also emphasized that throughout her journey, Nadezhda Zaharieva remained faithful to the word, which preserves humanity and makes the world better. During her lifetime, in her interviews for BNT and BNR, the poetess often shared that her only great fantasy for the future was for people to simply become better and learn unconditional love.