The truck in the accident near Dupnitsa was not in violation

The truck that was hit by a car near Dupnitsa was not in violation of the Road Traffic Act. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior. Law enforcement agencies are expected to provide more information about the causes of the serious accident.

On Saturday, minutes before 7 p.m., a car crashed into a parked truck with a trailer near Dupnitsa. The accident occurred shortly before the junction for Bobov Dol in the direction of Sofia, before entering the Struma Motorway. According to NOVA, when the car hit a parked semi-trailer loaded with a tractor, the front of the car reached the rear tires of the semi-trailer.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the driver of the car, who is about 40 years old, and a 16-year-old girl who was riding in the front seat died in the incident.

Three others were injured, including an 18-year-old girl who is in serious condition. She was taken by medical helicopter to the capital's "St. Anna" hospital.

The Air Emergency Medical Center specified for NOVA that last night, medics intubated an 18-year-old girl with severe head trauma and polytrauma on site, after which the patient was transported by air to the "St. Anna" University Hospital. - Sofia for highly specialized medical care.

The hospital specified that the girl underwent neurosurgical surgery last night. A hematoma in the brain was successfully removed. She is in intensive care, with a life-threatening condition. The other two injured are 17-year-old boys who were admitted to a private hospital in Dupnitsa in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured. According to unconfirmed information, he was not inside.

It is still being clarified how the accident occurred and whether it was a matter of high speed or distraction on the part of the driver.