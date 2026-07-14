The search for 11-year-old Natalia continues for the 15th day

The search for 11-year-old Natalia and her kidnapper and stepfather Asen Simeonov from the Varna village of Konstantinovo has been going on for half a month or 15 days, BNT reports, quoted by news.bg

Yesterday, the police in Varna denied the information that her stepfather had been spotted in the area of the Varna village of Velichkovo.

The operation to search for the girl involves officers from various structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specialized police teams and volunteers.

Work is being done in coordination with other state institutions and services, as well as with local government structures, but so far there has been no result.

News.bg recalls that according to police data, the 40-year-old man has experience in hiding. He managed to hide from law enforcement for two weeks in the past. Experts say the man's ability to traverse difficult terrain, hide in caves and abandoned houses, and find food shows he is extremely adaptable. In this case, however, he is accompanied by a small child.