Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, July 15: The mercury jumps to 36 degrees, isolated showers are possible

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the weather in the country will be mostly sunny and hot. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the range between 31° and 36°, with lower values only along our coast. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will read around 32°.

Cumulus clouds after noon

Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the eastern regions and mountain ranges. Forecasters predict short-term rain showers only in isolated places. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, which in the afternoon hours along the Black Sea coast will orient from the east-northeast.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast

Sunny weather will prevail along the sea. Temporary cloudiness will appear around noon, with a minimal chance of very light rain along the northern coast. Maximum air temperatures will vary between 26° and 30°. The sea water will be around 22°-24°, and the waves will be weak — between 1 and 2 points.

Weather in the mountains

Mountain destinations will offer excellent conditions for tourism in the morning hours with plenty of sunshine. Cumulus clouds will increase after noon, but the probability of precipitation remains low. At an altitude of 1200 meters the maximum temperature will reach around 22°C, and at 2000 meters it will be around 14°C. The wind will be light to moderate from the north.