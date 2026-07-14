Alleged builders who defrauded people of over 640,000 euros are on trial

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has brought two defendants to court for fraud in concluding construction contracts in the amount of 644,200 euros, the prosecutor's office press center announced.

An indictment has been filed against a 36-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. They have been brought to court for the fact that for the period from June 1, 2022 to August 11, 2025 in Sofia, Plovdiv, Saedinenie, Parvomay, Pazardzhik, Peshtera, Chernozemen village, Trilistnik village, Orizari village, Kostievo village, Pchelin village, in complicity and as perpetrators, they intentionally deceived 24 people - by preparing contracts and by giving advice on concluding of oral contracts, thus causing large-scale property damage - a total of 1,259,947 leva, equivalent to 644,200 euros.

It has been established that in the period from June 1, 2022 to August 11, 2025, in the territory of three districts - Sofia, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik, the defendants concluded contracts for construction and installation works, which they subsequently did not perform. They decided to mislead various people by asking them to transfer money to bank accounts in advance for construction services performed.

The two had financial difficulties. The man was a company manager. The two posted advertisements on the Internet that they were carrying out construction activities at favorable prices. The victims who contacted them, in most cases, had plots of land on which they planned to build homes, and others - to have repairs carried out. The two met with them and convinced them to transfer money to their accounts in order to start work in the field.

They also signed contracts that they subsequently did not fulfill. When the victims asked when the construction activities would begin, the man explained that they were busy with other projects, there were no workers, he had health problems, the equipment was damaged, a relative of his had died, etc.

Thus, in the above-mentioned period, a total of 1,259,947 leva, equivalent to 644,200 euros, were transferred to the given accounts, and 24 people were injured. The money has not been refunded.

A preventive measure of "detention in custody" was taken against the 50-year-old accused, and a bail of 5,000 euros was set for the 36-year-old accused. The case has been submitted for consideration to the Plovdiv District Court.