Repairs on "Thrace", ferry stopped at the border and fire warning

The traffic situation in the country remains dynamic and busy on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2026. Heavy summer traffic, large-scale repairs on key roads, the closure of an important border crossing and the increased risk of fires due to high temperatures require maximum vigilance from drivers. Here is the full summary as of 6:50 a.m. from Road Infrastructure Agency (API) The Ministry of the Interior and the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS):

🚗 RIA measures and restrictions on highways today

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces temporary traffic organization at several critical points:

AM “Thrakia“ (Stara Zagora Region): On July 15 and 16 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. roadside vegetation is removed in the sections from km 158 to km 160 and from km 161 to km 163 (direction Sofia). The overtaking lane is closed, traffic passes into the active lane.

On July 15 and 16 from roadside vegetation is removed in the sections from km 158 to km 160 and from km 161 to km 163 (direction Sofia). The overtaking lane is closed, traffic passes into the active lane. AM „Thrace“ (Sofia Region): Tonight (July 15) by 18:00 to 21:00 chemical treatment will be carried out in the dividing strip from km 34 to km 48 (Sofia direction). Traffic will also be restricted in the overtaking lane.

Tonight (July 15) by chemical treatment will be carried out in the dividing strip from km 34 to km 48 (Sofia direction). Traffic will also be restricted in the overtaking lane. AM „Struma“: Today and tomorrow traffic through the tunnels is temporarily restricted “Blagoevgrad“ and “Zheleznitsa“ for surveying the road surface.

Today and tomorrow traffic through the tunnels is temporarily restricted for surveying the road surface. North Speed Tangent (Sofia): From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today at the 8th km in the direction of the NE "Mramor" a change in traffic is introduced due to partial repairs to the pavement.

From today at the 8th km in the direction of the NE "Mramor" a change in traffic is introduced due to partial repairs to the pavement. Road II-16 (Svoge - Eliseina): In the area of the village of Opletnya, traffic is carried out in two directions in one lane due to the capture of a slope.

🚛 Traffic at border crossings (BCPs) – Important for the ferry

According to Main Directorate “Border Police“ – Ministry of Interior, as of this morning the situation at the borders is as follows:

Bulgaria – Romania (Critical): Crossing the Danube Bridge near Rousse – Giurgiu is operating normally on both lanes after the end of the repair work.

Crossing the Danube Bridge near Rousse – Giurgiu is operating normally on both lanes after the end of the repair work. GCP Oryahovo – Beckett (Blocked): Due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry service has been temporarily suspended . All drivers should be directed to alternative border crossings.

Due to the critically low level of the Danube River, . All drivers should be directed to alternative border crossings. Bulgaria – Greece: Traffic is normal. Vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makara“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. All types of vehicles pass through “Kulata“ and “Ilinden“.

Traffic is normal. Vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makara“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. All types of vehicles pass through “Kulata“ and “Ilinden“. Turkey, Serbia and RS Macedonia: As of 6:00 a.m., traffic is at normal intensity at all checkpoints. Transit flow is expected to increase later in the day.

🔥 Summary of fires and serious accidents from the Traffic Police

The situation over the past 24 hours remains serious: