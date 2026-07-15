Workers at the capital's "Tsaritsa Ioanna - ISUL" hospital are protesting against Budget 2026, bTV reported.

They are demanding a salary increase, the National Trade Union "Zashchita" announced, which is organizing the demonstration.

According to the union, Budget 2026 includes an additional 412 million euros for the National Health Insurance Fund, but there are no funds to increase the basic salaries of workers in the sector.

From "Zashchita" emphasize that for the third consecutive year, no salary increases are planned in state and municipal hospitals.

The organizers of the protest add that directors of medical institutions are refusing to increase salaries during negotiations for a collective labor agreement, which increases social tension.