The government of Rumen Radev will today dismiss businesswoman Tsvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova as honorary consul of Iceland in Sofia. This is item 11 of the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers, which also provides for the withdrawal of the already given consent to open an honorary consulate of Iceland in the country.

Honorary consuls in our country have a certain status, which gives them the opportunity to have a diplomatic passport and a kind of protection. Tsvetelina Borislavova, who in the 1990s was a business partner of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his life partner, has been an honorary consul of Iceland since 2006. She has shares and ownership in a number of joint-stock companies, such as "Pamporovo" AD, "Tokuda Bank" EAD, "Bulgarian-American Credit Bank" and others, writes "Sega".

At its meeting today, the Council of Ministers will also withdraw the consent given to open an Italian consulate in Varna, as well as will remove the functions of honorary consul from the Italian Antonio Tarquinio. At the same time, a vote will be taken to open an Italian consulate in Sliven, with Franco Miroglio becoming the honorary consul. He is on the Board of Directors of the textile enterprise "E. Miroglio" in Sliven, which produces woolen fabrics and yarns, and also the manager of the winery of the same name in Elenovo, near Nova Zagora.