There must be continuity and we will continue to build on what GERB has built. Denial is not good for the past or the future. Accepting what has been done and criticizing what has not been done are two different things. This was stated by Vezhdi Rashidov to BNT regarding GERB's legacy and the party's path under the new government.

„The new government has several positive steps that I personally share. Bulgaria is so scattered, poor, in a type of anarchic government – everyone does what they want. I accept that there should be order in the state, I also like that national interests are above all. Our state is unfriendly, it is poorly built, we hate each other in the street, we deny everything – is not good. We need to build a country with clear rules and a little trust in ourselves and in it“, he believes.

For this, should we participate in the Coalition of the Willing, he emphasized: “Not at all costs, just as there is no love at all costs. Can't Bulgaria have character? Where will this servile behavior lead? I like Europe, but we should like Europe too. The path to peace is not the killing of children and people with weapons and bloodshed, but dialogue and goodwill.“

According to him, the war is not between Europe and Russia, but between the USA and China.

On the topic of the presidential elections, he commented that Borisov has been demoted. He does not think that GERB will nominate a candidate. According to him, there are no “gerberas“ left in GERB: “There are other people there.“