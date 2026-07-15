"There are no left-wing policies in the budget", said BSP leader Krum Zarkov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR", commenting on today's debate on the state financial framework in parliament.

He reminded the ruling party of the assurance that this time the budget is real and asked to see how the deficit will be overcome from now on.

BSP is on the side of working people

The socialist expressed hope that the deficit will not be at the expense of municipalities, which are on the front line in meeting the needs of the ordinary person.

"How the weaknesses of the budget will be overcome from now on and at whose expense is the most important question. For the BSP, the money should come from those who have the most, not from those who have the least. The BSP is on the side of working people, not from those who hold the capital. Why are we tightening the belts of people with the thinnest waists?", Zarkov asked rhetorically on Bulgaria ON AIR.

Taxes will change

He explained that the government has tied its own hands by promising not to touch taxes, but this cannot happen. Tax policy will inevitably change, and we must be ready for this as a society, the BSP leader predicted.

I ended Peevski's control over the BSP

Zarkov also commented on the trips of Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova, wishing the public to go beyond the piquancy and ask the important questions: "The biggest of them is how did Peevski come to control political life in our country, without having received this right through the ballot box?".

Zarkov reminded that he worked with Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, whom he described as a very serious person, but gave his own interpretation of his revelations.

"Everything should not remain locked in the topic of who traveled on which plane and how many passports each person has. I ended Peevski's control over the BSP. Demerdzhiev and all politicians must come to an end here," said Zarkov and recalled that there has been a scandal with yachts and planes before in our political life.

He was categorical that there is no way Desislava Atanasova can be removed from the Constitutional Court unless she herself resigns.

Changes in 12 without 5

"The changes to the Electoral Code for the introduction of machine voting are the right step, I have always defended the machine vote", Zarkov also commented.

However, he criticized the decision of the ruling party to start changes on the eve of the elections.

"In democratic countries, changes are made at least 6 months before the vote, and we make them 6 minutes before it", he summarized. Based on his experience, the BSP leader predicts that during the current debates in parliament there will be many other proposals for changes and thus the focus on the machines may be lost.

The BSP is preparing for its convention in Buzludzha on August 1, waiting for Iliana Yotova to announce whether she will enter the presidential race.

"She is a worthy president and would be our natural candidate," Zarkov summarized.