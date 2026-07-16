A ceremonial ceremony for sending a military formation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria to participate in the forces of the Regional Command "West" of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR) will take place today in Stara Zagora, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced. The official ceremony for sending off the Bulgarian contingent will begin at 11:00 in front of the Stara Zagora Municipality building.

The contingent includes 97 servicemen, mainly from the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade of the Land Forces, as well as personnel from the Joint Forces Command, the Military Police Service, the Mobile CIS and the Military Medical Academy.

The formation will be deployed at the Villaggio - Italy base and will perform tasks related to patrolling, monitoring and supporting security in the area of responsibility, the Ministry of Defense also indicated.

With a solemn ritual, a military contingent was sent from Pleven to participate in the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR) at the end of January this year.