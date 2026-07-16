Two boys are in danger of their lives after a crash between a car and an unregistered motorcycle in Ognyanovo

Two boys are in danger of their lives after a serious crash between a car and an unregistered motorcycle in the village of Ognyanovo, the police reported.

The incident occurred at around 9:05 p.m. on July 15 on “Dimitar Kemalov“ Street.

According to initial data, a car driven by a 63-year-old man from the village, while turning left, entered the oncoming lane and collided with a “KTM“ motorcycle, which was not properly registered.

He was seriously injured in the impact The 16-year-old unlicensed driver of the motorcycle. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured hip and a fractured lumbar vertebra.

A minor boy who was riding the motorcycle was also injured. He has a cerebral hemorrhage and a lung contusion.

The two boys, who are from the village of Ognyanovo, were admitted for treatment at the Gotse Delchev Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The tests of the 63-year-old driver of the car for alcohol and narcotics were negative.

An investigation is underway into the case to clarify the causes of the serious traffic accident.