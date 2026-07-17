Current road conditions and traffic as of 7:00 a.m. today: Increased control and summer tourist flow

Summer traffic in Bulgaria is entering its hottest phase. As of 7:00 a.m. this morning, the situation on the republican road network remains extremely dynamic.

The national services report a busy day, accompanied by serious road accidents, increased pressure on border crossings and dozens of outbreaks of fires due to high temperatures.

The black statistics of the Traffic Police and the Ministry of Interior in numbers

The traffic police report a heavy number of accidents on the second-class and third-class road network (especially in the regions of Pernik and Targovishte). Here's the tally for the past 24 hours:

Serious accidents: 23 registered accidents in the country.

23 registered accidents in the country. Citizens killed: 2 people lost their lives.

2 people lost their lives. Injured persons: 27 citizens have received various injuries.

The Traffic Police make an extraordinary appeal to drivers to drive without emotions, keep a safe distance and strictly avoid risky maneuvers or crossing emergency lanes.

Fire Department Summary: Peak of local outbreaks

Main Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) reports a peak in fires in dry grasses, stubble and forest areas due to the drought.

Local incidents: In Plovdiv alone, firefighters have extinguished 125 fires in a few days.

In Plovdiv alone, firefighters have extinguished 125 fires in a few days. Fines for violations: The national campaign “Irresponsibility is the most dangerous spark“ is in effect. Fines for burning stubble reach up to 1,000 euros for individuals and up to 2,500 euros for companies.

API's emergency measures: Restrictions for trucks over 12 tons

Due to the expected huge flow of travelers over the weekend, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces a temporary organization:

Pet'k (July 17): From 16:00 to 23:00 ce spira movementto on kamioni over 12 tones in dvete poski on AM „Trakia“ and in posoka GKPP „Kulata“ on AM „Struma“.

From 16:00 to 23:00 ce spira movementto on kamioni over 12 tones in dvete poski on AM „Trakia“ and in posoka GKPP „Kulata“ on AM „Struma“. Week (July 19): Closed from 15:30 to 22:00 for AM „Trakia“ (two poses) and AM „Struma“ (bye Sofia).

Closed from 15:30 to 22:00 for AM „Trakia“ (two poses) and AM „Struma“ (bye Sofia). Alternative routes: Shofiorite na tezhkotovarni kamioni kam Burgas mogat da polzvat Podbalkanskiya pt I-6. Kam GKPP „Kulata“ traffickt se prenasochva po pt II-19 Simitli - Gotse Delchev.

Shofiorite na tezhkotovarni kamioni kam Burgas mogat da polzvat Podbalkanskiya pt I-6. Kam GKPP „Kulata“ traffickt se prenasochva po pt II-19 Simitli - Gotse Delchev. Repair activity:On AM „Hemus“ (between the 47th and 52nd km in the Sofia region) movement is restricted step by step from the strip from 8:00 to 17:00 for the sake of clearing vegetation.

Traffic along border and spray feriboti

GKPP Ruse - Gürgevo (Dunav bridge): Preminavaneto se osstvovatya normally in dveta toll trail priklyuchvane on repair.

Preminavaneto se osstvovatya normally in dveta toll trail priklyuchvane on repair. GKPP Oryahovo – Becket: Feribotnata vrazka temporarily reinstalled the work for the critically low level on the Danube River. Shofyorite tryabva yes se nasochat kam ssednite point.

Feribotnata vrazka temporarily reinstalled the work for the critically low level on the Danube River. Shofyorite tryabva yes se nasochat kam ssednite point. Border with Georgia:The movement is intense. Prez punctuate „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“ Same leki koli and microbeads up to 3.5 tones will pass through.

Conditions for Planinski tourism: PSS svetva for preconception

Planinskata Rescue Service (PSS) km Bulgarian Cherven krast informira, what are the conditions for tourism in niskite masivi sa dobri. Vjv visokite parts on the planinite, both times remain rainy and cloudy, sjs strong to moderate vyatar according to the weather.