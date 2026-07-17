Velislava Petrova: The "Kiev Declaration" was supported, but this does not commit us

„Nobody has signed any declaration. Our position remains the same - Bulgaria defends its interest and does not prevent its partners from defending theirs. No commitment has been made for Bulgaria to participate in the “Coalitions of the Willing“. This was commented by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in the National Assembly, quoted by bTV.

The document published on the website of the Presidency of Ukraine states that Petrova signed the “Kiev Declaration“. Only Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who also attended the Ukraine-Southeast Europe forum in Kiev, did not sign the document.

According to her, the scandal with the “Kiev Declaration“ is developing because “Bulgaria follows its national interest, and does not follow instructions from embassies“.

“There was no discussion about the content of the declaration. We receive the declaration as a ready-made text. These points do not commit us“, the Foreign Minister specified.

Velislava Petrova explained that the declaration was discussed by the government. “It was supported, but this does not commit us“.

“Bulgaria will work for the energy connectivity and energy security of Ukraine“, Velislava Petrova added. The Foreign Minister is of the opinion that our country is not and will not be isolated.

Previously, Prime Minister Radev denied that Foreign Minister Petrova had signed the declaration. "There is no signature and you will not see one", Radev also said and asked the journalists: "Have you seen Minister Petrova's signature?". "I am surprised with what confidence the spreading of objectionable information", Radev added.

"Minister Velislava Petrova was in Ukraine to continue the bilateral talks that we had with President Zelensky. Really important talks in the field of energy and the economy. So Ms. Petrova continued these interesting talks. There is no contradiction in the government regarding the war in Ukraine, nor has Ms. Petrova signed a declaration.", the Prime Minister added.