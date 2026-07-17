Iliana Yotova: There are no contradictions in the position on Ukraine

There are no contradictions in the position on Ukraine, President Iliana Yotova told journalists in Burgas. The head of state is there for the national naval exercise with international participation “Breeze 2026“, BTA specified.

Iliyana Yotova emphasized that no discussion is planned for documents such as the Kiev Declaration during the forums, there is no voting and no signatures are required. These are the so-called consensus declarations that are adopted at such forums, the president said.

The most accurate position of Bulgaria was expressed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at several major world forums, added Iliyana Yotova.

“There is no preliminary discussion at the forums for such documents, nor is there a vote, nor are signatures placed. These are consensus declarations that are adopted at such forums“, added Yotova.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that Velislava Petrova had not signed a declaration in defense of the “Coalition of the Willing“.

“Minister Velislava Petrova was in Ukraine to continue the bilateral talks that we had with President Zelensky. Really important talks in the field of energy and the economy. So Ms. Petrova continued these interesting talks. There is no contradiction in the government regarding the war in Ukraine, nor has Ms. Petrova signed a declaration. There is no signature and you will not see one“, Radev also said and asked journalists: “Have you seen Minister Petrova's signature?“. “I am surprised with what confidence the dissemination of objectionable information”, Radev added.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova explained that the declaration had been previously discussed by the government and supported during her visit to Kiev, but this does not commit Bulgaria to continuing its participation in the “Coalition of the Willing“.

“No one has signed any declaration. Our position remains the same – Bulgaria defends its interests and does not prevent its partners from defending theirs. There has been no commitment from Bulgaria to participate in the “Coalitions of the Willing“, Petrova pointed out.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who was also at the “Ukraine-Southeast Europe“ forum in Kiev, did not sign the declaration.

“Serbia will send Ukraine more humanitarian aid, but has not joined the regional call for continued support for the country's security and for greater pressure on Russia“, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday in Kiev, Reuters reported.