Denitsa Sacheva: Why do interior ministers lately want to be more influencers

Over the past 5 years, caretaker cabinets dominated by the president have practically governed the most, so the topic of inheritance has become a bit outdated. They have no vision for governance. We have not seen a governance program yet. This was stated by the deputy chairwoman of the GERB-SDF parliamentary group in the National Assembly Denitsa Sacheva in the show “More from the Day“ on BNT.

In governance, whatever budget is inherited, it must be said how we will move forward. We will soon see the cabinet's vision in Budget 2027, she emphasized.

She criticized the draft budget for 20206. “Almost 3 billion are set aside without describing exactly what it will be spent on. Social security incomes are increasing, but unemployment benefits are being frozen. In other words, you are cutting rights without providing others. There are not enough planned development costs. How can you imagine a fierce fight against the oligarchy, but at the same time you are cutting the administration. These are contradictory requests“, Sacheva pointed out.

In connection with the cuts in the state administration, the former Minister of Social Affairs stated: “The vacant positions serve to implement the Civil Servant Act, because the ministries must be closed. If you also remove the additional material incentives, let's see how many people will go to work. It is impossible to speak in such a big way. They need to act more sensibly“.

In her words, the demographic statistics are startling. “The costs of social services are growing at a breakneck pace every year. The costs for people with disabilities have increased by 355% in the last 5-6 years. At the rate we are going, future generations will not be able to afford to support those who do not work“, Sacheva warned.

According to her, pensions that are not related to contributions to the pension system should be separated from the National Social Security Institute.

“Yes, there are problems that have been inherited, but in the period in which we have been in power, a lot has also been accomplished. Instead of continuing to throw accusations, let anyone who wants to speak out do so. There are problems that can no longer be postponed. Let us compete with ideas, not look for blame!“, urged the deputy chairman of the GERB-SDF parliamentary group in the National Assembly.

“Whoever wants to engage in politics, let them do so, whoever wants to make accusations, let them speak out in other fields!“, she added.

Regarding Desislava Atanasova's flights, Sacheva said: “Mr. Demerdzhiev did not produce sufficiently convincing information, but flying leaves. Ms. Atanasova showed documents that this is not the case. Why the ministers of interior have recently wanted to be more influencers, I cannot say. Only chaos and manipulation have been created. Personally, I have so far found 11 contradictions in Minister Demerdzhiev's words. He continues a storyline of using the position for PR“.

Foreign policy is now internal for all citizens, because everything depends on it - economy, prices, etc. For the last two days we have had extremely contradictory information regarding the war in Ukraine, and this is not good, she also said.