Martin Tsurinski: During the mass inspections of trucks, 13 acts and over 60 tickets were drawn up

If not every second, then at least every third truck driver is in violation. Since the beginning of the SDVR operation, over 160 trucks have been checked, 13 acts and over 60 tickets have been drawn up. This was said by the deputy head of the “Traffic Police” at the SDVR, commissar Martin Tsurinski, on the air of the Interview in the News on NOVA.

The acts are for worn tires, irregular documents. A driver has been identified, from whom all points have been taken away. Other violations include using a phone while driving, not wearing a seat belt, and others.

The fine is from 25 to 250 euros depending on the violation, and there are also sanctions of 1,000 to 3,500 euros.

Tsurinski also commented on the driver found with 37 tickets and 98 tickets. The commissioner indicated that he lost his driving license because of all the checkpoints he had taken away.