The scandal with the "Kiev Declaration shakes the government OVERVIEW

Political tension in Bulgaria remains critically high over the weekend, after our country found itself at the epicenter of a serious foreign policy dispute over the adoption of the so-called "Kiev Declaration".

The tension was caused by contradictory information about whether our country had officially signed the document voted during the Fifth Summit of the "Ukraine - Southeastern Europe" in Kiev.

The case caused a sharp wave of criticism from the opposition, which accused the ruling party of complete chaos in foreign policy and a lack of transparency.

Institutions deny physical signature under document

The scandal erupted after information appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian presidency that the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova has signed the declaration expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation in the “Coalition of the Willing“. This came into direct contradiction with the government's previous line.

In official statements to the Bulgarian media on Friday (July 17), the Prime Minister Rumen Radev categorically denied that there was a Bulgarian signature under the text. The Prime Minister emphasized: „There is no signature and you will not see one“, assuring the public that there is no disagreement on the subject in the cabinet.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova herself also made a statement on the sidelines of parliament to clarify the situation. According to her, these types of documents are consensual political acts that, according to diplomatic practice, do not require a physical signature. The MFA's position was confirmed in the review material of bTV Novinite, which states that Bulgaria has supported the text in principle, but this does not commit it to sending additional military or financial assistance bilaterally.

Opposition: “Quantum and chaotic behavior“

However, the explanations of the authorities did not calm the political passions in Sofia. Representatives of the right and other opposition forces sharply attacked the cabinet. Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ defined the situation as „quantum behavior of the ruling party“, emphasizing that sending radically different signals to Bulgarian society and to foreign partners threatens the international authority of our country. Information about the sharp reactions of the political forces in our country was broadcast in a report by NOVA, describing the serious clash of positions in the National Assembly.

The leaders of „Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov, as well as Slavi Trifonov from „Ima takvi narod“ joined the accusations of a lack of a clear foreign policy strategy. The ruling party „Progressive Bulgaria“ countered that our country for the first time it shows character by not blocking common European decisions, but at the same time firmly defending its national interest.