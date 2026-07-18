Possibilities for initiating federal prosecution to circumvent Magnitsky

The visit of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to the US continues. He held a meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Dinano. Issues related to border security, the fight against terrorism, human and arms trafficking, smuggling and drug distribution were discussed.

Demerdzhiev held talks with representatives of the Ministry of Justice, at which possibilities for initiating federal prosecution against persons who try to avoid sanctions under the "Magnitsky" Act, as well as against people who assist them, were discussed, BNT reports.

Ivan Demerdzhiev - Minister of Internal Affairs: "The second talks we had were with representatives of the Ministry of Justice. The Deputy Prosecutor General participated, as well as prosecutors who dealt with the specific topic of evading sanctions under the global Magnitsky Act, as well as people who assist people sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act to avoid these sanctions. We discussed the possibilities of instituting federal prosecution, the grounds for this, the evidence that could serve for this, we created a channel of communication, and we also created personal contacts between our representatives and representatives of the federal prosecutor's office. I believe that there will soon be movement on this issue and there will be the corresponding results.