Deadline for proposals for changes to the Electoral Code expires

The deadline for proposals between the first and second reading of changes to the Electoral Code expires on Friday. Although the chairwoman of the parliamentary legal committee Yanka Tyankova stated that the deadline will be shortened to three days, no change has been published on the National Assembly website at the moment.

Yanka Tyankova from "Progressive Bulgaria" announced that large-scale changes to electoral legislation are postponed until the fall, writes BNR.

"In fact, we are not currently reviewing the Electoral Code, but are reviewing the main texts with which there were problems, identified in 2024 by a decision of the Constitutional Court and this year with the elections. After the presidential elections, we are reopening the Electoral Commission and are already essentially considering all electoral hypotheses that are the subject of proposals. We don't have that kind of time right now."

In the meantime, the legal committee has merged the bills adopted on first reading into a single draft for second reading. It includes the proposals submitted separately by "Progressive Bulgaria", DPS, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change".