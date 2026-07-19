The number of foreign workers in Albena has decreased

One third of the service staff in the resort complex “Albena“ during the current summer season arrives from Asian countries, NOVA reports. Despite the massive presence of staff from Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the management of the complex reports a serious decline in hired foreigners compared to previous years and increased interest in professional development on the part of young Bulgarians.

Foreign workers adapt quickly and contribute significantly to good service in hotels and restaurants on the Northern Black Sea Coast. Among them is Anya from Bali, who for the second time in a row chooses to work in Bulgaria to gain experience and get to know European culture.

“I am here because I am interested in working in Europe and in particular in this place, this is my second time here. I like it, I'm happy to work here, because the people, the nature, the culture are a good opportunity to gain some experience“, she shares.

The work teams in the hotels bring together people of different nationalities and religions. Sonya and Ilham are from Uzbekistan and have been preparing the rooms for guests for the fifth year together. According to Sonya, the conditions and pay in the complex are completely normal and satisfactory: “We both work, he is from Indonesia. I really like it in Bulgaria - I have been working here for the fifth year. He is working very well now because he knows everything - he has been here for two months. I like it here, the conditions are good, the salary is normal, everything is normal. No problem“.

Among the seasonal workers is also the former police officer Norman from Kazakhstan. He takes the opportunity to combine physical labor with health restoration by the sea and mineral springs in the neighboring village of Kranevo.

Despite the traditional presence of personnel from Asia, this year the executive director of “Albena“ Krasimir Stanev reports a definite change in the trend. The number of foreign workers has decreased to about 450 people, while in previous years they exceeded 1,000 people. Management expects more and more Bulgarians to show interest in seasonal employment.

“In order to attract our students again, we must present all the opportunities for career development, for the young person to find their own path, their place“, emphasizes Marketing and Sales Director Margita Todorova.

The new approach to attracting Bulgarian youth includes specialized study tours for students and students majoring in “Tourism“. It was after such a visit that Anna Georgieva accepted a job offer and decided to stay in the country.

“I received a very good job offer in Albena during our first visit here and decided to stay in Bulgaria, to complete my master's degree in Varna. "You get used to it quickly, the team is very good, they help with everything I don't know," explains the young employee.

In addition to competitive remuneration, free accommodation and food, the complex offers opportunities for long-term professional development. As part of its strategy, the company also invests in a partnership with the University of Economics in Varna, where it is building a new training audience for future specialists in the tourism industry.