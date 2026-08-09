345 new vehicles are being purchased for public transport in Sofia

345 new vehicles will be purchased for the needs of public transport in Sofia - 200 buses, 75 trolleybuses and 50 electric buses and 20 trams, as well as new lines opened.

This was announced by the deputy mayor for finance of the city, Georgi Klisurski, who presented the intentions of the Sofia Municipality to take on a new long-term debt in the amount of 367 million euros for investments and improvement of the transport infrastructure of the capital.

According to him, boulevards such as "Hristo Botev", "Skobelev", "Lomsko Shose", will also be repaired, "Copenhagen".

"We are improving and renovating public transport in Sofia and the transport infrastructure in the most grandiose way. Sofia residents will actually be able to move around more easily, more conveniently and more reliably, both by public transport and by bike, on foot, and more safely. In fact, the environment on the boulevards itself will become better, as there will be more greenery and better sidewalks," said Klisurski and specified that in order to implement the municipality's investment intentions, support from the Sofia Municipal Council is needed.