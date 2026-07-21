Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, July 21: Yellow code for storms and hail in 14 regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced yellow code for dangerous torrents, thunderstorms and hail for Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The first-level warning is in effect for 14 regions of Western, Southern and Eastern Bulgaria (Source: weather.bg).

Where will the weather be most dangerous?

Potentially dangerous weather phenomena and intense precipitation are expected in the following regions:

Western and Central Bulgaria: Sofia-region, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Smolyan (Source: btvnovinite.bg).

Sofia-region, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Smolyan (Source: btvnovinite.bg). Northern and Eastern Bulgaria: Ruse, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra and Dobrich (Source: btvnovinite.bg).

Ruse, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra and Dobrich (Source: btvnovinite.bg). Black Sea Region: Dangerous clouds will develop over Varna and Burgas, with strong afternoon storms expected (Source: sinoptik.bg).

Temperatures and local conditions

Despite the worsening weather, temperatures will remain summery. The maximum values will be between 30° and 35°, and in the capital Sofia the thermometers will reach around 30° (Source: dariknews.bg).

Northwestern Bulgaria: This will be the region with the most stable weather, with minimal precipitation (Source: dariknews.bg).

This will be the region with the most stable weather, with minimal precipitation (Source: dariknews.bg). Mountain areas: Severe cumulus clouds are expected. In the Rila-Rhodope region and around the Stara Planina Mountains, the storms will be intense with a high risk of hail (Source: nrd.bg).

Severe cumulus clouds are expected. In the Rila-Rhodope region and around the Stara Planina Mountains, the storms will be intense with a high risk of hail (Source: nrd.bg). On the Black Sea: Maximum temperatures will reach 28°-30° with a moderate wave of 2 points, but in the afternoon the cloudiness will quickly increase (Source: nrd.bg).

The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northwest and will bring a gradual feeling of cooling in the coming days (Source: btvnovinite.bg).