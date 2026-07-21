Traffic and emergency measures on the roads

The summer season is at its peak, which causes intense traffic, increased checks and a complicated situation throughout the country. The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API), the General Directorate of the „Border Police“ and the General Directorate of the „Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) are working in an intensified mode to control traffic and incidents.

Road conditions and emergency measures of the RIA

The road conditions on the main routes in the country remain busy, but the national network is passable. Due to emergency and scheduled repairs, drivers should drive with increased caution on the "Trakia" and "Hemus" highways [https://duma.bg/letniyat-trafik-se-zasilva-pss-preduprezhdava-za-promenlivo-vreme-v-planinite-kat-i-pozharnata-s-apel-za-bditelnost-n322239]. The emergency measures of the RIA include the reorganization of traffic in critical areas and temporary restrictions for heavy trucks over 12 tons at certain intervals in order to ease traffic [https://www.marica.bg/balgariq/obshtestvo/izvanredni-merki-v-cqla-balgariq-preduprejenie-za-trafik-pojari-i].

Intensive traffic at the borders (Border Checkpoints)

According to the latest data from the “Border Police“ – Ministry of Interior, traffic is very intense at the following border crossings [http://nrd.bg/124476]:

Border checkpoint “Kalotina“: Huge pressure at the entrance for passenger cars from Serbia [http://nrd.bg/124476].

Huge pressure at the entrance for passenger cars from Serbia [http://nrd.bg/124476]. Border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“: Heavy traffic at the exit to Turkey, with record traffic of over 10,000 vehicles per day at times [https://www.dnevnik.bg/bulgaria/2026/07/20/4937381_rekorden_trafik_na_kapitan_andreevo_-_nad_10_hil/, http://nrd.bg/124476].

Heavy traffic at the exit to Turkey, with record traffic of over 10,000 vehicles per day at times [https://www.dnevnik.bg/bulgaria/2026/07/20/4937381_rekorden_trafik_na_kapitan_andreevo_-_nad_10_hil/, http://nrd.bg/124476]. GKP „Malko Tarnovo“: Increased flow of cars in both directions [https://www.marica.bg/balgariq/obshtestvo/izvanredni-merki-v-cqla-balgariq-preduprejenie-za-trafik-pojari-i].

Increased flow of cars in both directions [https://www.marica.bg/balgariq/obshtestvo/izvanredni-merki-v-cqla-balgariq-preduprejenie-za-trafik-pojari-i]. The border with Romania: The crossing of the Danube bridge near Ruse has been restored in both lanes after repairs [https://www.mvr.bg/gdgp/%D0%B8%D0%BD%D1%84%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BC%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B5%D0%BD-%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%82%D1%8A%D1%80/%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%B5%D1%81% D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%82%D1%8A%D1%80/%D0%B5%D0%B6%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%B5%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BD-%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%BA-%D0%BF%D0%BE-%D0%B3%D0%BA%D0%BF%D0%BF]. However, due to the low level of the Danube River, the ferry connection Oryahovo – Beckett remains temporarily suspended [http://nrd.bg/124476].

The crossing of the Danube bridge near Ruse has been restored in both lanes after repairs [https://www.mvr.bg/gdgp/%D0%B8%D0%BD%D1%84%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BC%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B5%D0%BD-%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%82%D1%8A%D1%80/%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%B5%D1%81% D1%86%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%82%D1%8A%D1%80/%D0%B5%D0%B6%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%B5%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BD-%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%BA-%D0%BF%D0%BE-%D0%B3%D0%BA%D0%BF%D0%BF]. However, due to the low level of the Danube River, the ferry connection Oryahovo – Beckett remains temporarily suspended [http://nrd.bg/124476]. Border with Greece and the Republic of Macedonia: Traffic is moving normally at all points [http://nrd.bg/124476].

Fires and Catastrophes Summary: Black Statistics

In the last 24 hours, the single number 112 has received over 6,400 calls [https://dariknews.bg/novini/bylgariia/pozhari-katastrofi-prestypleniia-gonki-i-izgubeni-hora-nad-6400-signala-kym-112-za-denonoshtie-2461275]. The Ministry of Interior and the fire department report the following specific figures:

Катастрофи: Регистрирани са 10 тежки ПТП-та за изминалото денонощие, при които 1 човек е загинал, а 13 са ранени [dir.bg].

Регистрирани са 10 тежки ПТП-та за изминалото денонощие, при които 1 човек е загинал, а 13 са ранени [dir.bg]. Пожари: Огнеборците в страната са реагирали на множество критични огнища, усложнени от летните горещини. Локализирани са пожари в Логодаж и Белица без пострадали сгради [http://nrd.bg/124476], но общият брой овладени инциденти за денонощие надхвърля 97 случая на територията на страната [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1168667-dvama-ushi-sa-postradali-pri-pozhari-v-stranata-prez-poslednoto-denonoshtie-uga].

Условия за туризъм в планините

Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към Българския Червен кръст съобщава, че в сутрешните часове условията за планински туризъм са добри [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1170035-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. Времето е предимно слънчево със слаб вятър, като температурите варират между 15 и 20 градуса [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1170035-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. В района на връх Ботев се наблюдава преминаваща мъгла [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1170035-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. Спасeтелите обаче предупреждават, че в следобедните часове се очаква развитие на купеста облачност и превалявания в Югозападна и Източна България [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1170035-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna]. За изминалите часове няма регистрирани инциденти с туристи [https://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1170035-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna].