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Conductor splits woman's eyebrow with cash register

Conductor splits woman's eyebrow with cash register

BDZ employee loses temper after scandal

Jul 21, 2026 10:55 60

Conductor splits woman's eyebrow with cash register - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A conductor hit a woman on a train in Pernishko, the police reported. The incident occurred on July 20 on the passenger train on the Zemen-Radomir route.

A scandal broke out between the 59-year-old train conductor and a 51-year-old passenger.

The official lost his temper and hit the woman in the eye with the cash register, resulting in a split eyebrow.

She was provided with first aid, and the man was detained. It was established that the two knew each other, but the reasons for the incident are being clarified.

Investigations continue under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.


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