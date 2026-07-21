The old landfill in Suhodol will not be opened for waste processing

Sofia's Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov made a final decision to withdraw the controversial report on Suhodol. The proposal envisaged the old landfill to be converted into a site for preliminary waste treatment. The news became clear today during a meeting of the Eco-Commission of the Sofia Municipal Council.

Initially, the Sofia Municipal Council was to consider the document at its regular session this Thursday. The report was submitted as an emergency measure to deal with the consequences of the fire at the base of “Ecobulpak“. The incident in the “Lyulin“ area at the beginning of the month disrupted the organization's activities. It is responsible for collecting waste from colored containers in 14 districts of the capital. Nikolay Nedelkov has already reported on the progress of cleaning up the accumulated garbage in the affected parts of the city.

Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov withdrew the report on the use of the site in Suhodol. The idea envisaged using the existing municipal infrastructure for sorting recyclable materials. Through this move, the Sofia Municipality hoped to provide new capacity for separate collection. According to the plan, the organization “Ecobulpak“ was to invest its own funds in the completion of the installation. All new facilities would remain the property of the municipality after the end of the contract.

The proposal would not burden the municipal budget with additional equipment costs. However, the residents of Suhodol expressed strong dissatisfaction with the plans to return waste activities to the area. The mayor of the Ovcha Kupel district, Angel Stefanov, firmly supported the protesting citizens. He held a number of meetings with the deputy mayor for ecology and municipal councilors.

I support the residents of Suhodol in their position and stand behind the right of people to be heard and to protect the environment in which they live. In recent days, I have held numerous meetings with both the residents of Suhodol and the deputy mayor for ecology. Together with municipal councilors Boyko Dimitrov and Simeon Stavrev, we presented arguments why such a proposal should not be implemented. Decisions that affect the lives not only of the residents of Suhodol, but also of neighboring neighborhoods and regions cannot be made without public consent, without transparency and without a careful expert assessment of all the consequences.

Years ago, the closure of the landfill was one of the biggest victories for Suhodol. This victory did not come in vain – It was won through the efforts, perseverance and unity of citizens and carries the conviction that the health and dignity of people are above all else. Today, all institutions have not only a moral but also a public obligation to preserve this victory, and not to allow decisions that would set Suhodol back years. I thank everyone who did not remain indifferent and defended their neighborhood with an active and dignified position, as well as my colleagues who participated in the conversations and the search for a solution. I will continue to follow the topic carefully and insist that every future decision be made through dialogue, with full transparency and in the interest of citizens. The victories achieved through the efforts of citizens must be preserved. Because respect for people begins with respect for what has already been achieved.

Stefanov emphasized the significance of the historic victory of citizens in the final closure of the landfill. Municipal councilors Boyko Dimitrov and Simeon Stavrev also supported the arguments against the implementation of the project. They demanded that any decision be made with full transparency and expert assessment. Sofia is currently trying to avoid declaring a state of emergency due to logistical challenges with the garbage. The administration withdrew the proposal in response to public pressure and the need for consensus.