In Sofia, the fee for heat meters is being raised

The share distribution companies are raising the fee for servicing heat meters from the new season in Sofia. The fee is calculated in the annual report of the devices, bTV reported.

The largest increase is at “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ - by about forty percent. The company points out the fact that their tariff has not been changed since 2023, and in the meantime their costs for the service have increased.

For the other companies, the price increase is about one euro per device per year.

Because of the new prices, the Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva asked the National Revenue Agency to conduct an inspection of the heat accountants.